posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 20th, 2017 at 5:20 pm

Devanshi is going through a big change as the show has taken a crucial turn with Maa Kusum Sundari presumably being exposed for her misdeeds as a fake Godwoman to the entire village. We then move forward in time, 14 years later when a grown-up Devanshi returns to Jwalapuri and finds out that people in the village hate her for some reason.

The ‘Swaragini’ actress Helly Shah will now play the lead role in the show. She will now be seen as a grown up Devanshi.

Here’s a first look at Helly Shah as she gears up to play ‘Devanshi’ –

Repost from @nzoomfakih Lets roll... #Devanshi #colors ☺💃🏻 A post shared by Helly ~ (@hellyshahofficial) on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

That moment wen u find Devi ka ansh twice... #haryanwiswag #postleap #devanshi #sakshi @colorstv A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Here's a promo which gives us a preview of the show post-leap –

ANewJourney#ANewCharacter#NeedAllYourLove#GuyzMakeThisEvenMoreSpecial😘❤ DEVANSHI ☺ Mon-Sun 7Pm on @colorstv #MuchLove❤❤❤ A post shared by Helly ~ (@hellyshahofficial) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:47am PST

We can’t wait to see what happens next.

Tune in to Colors Mon-Sun at 7PM to catch Devanshi.