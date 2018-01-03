posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 3rd, 2018 at 1:32 pm

Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung every weekend showcases the culinary skills of well-known popular faces from Indian television industry. It’s pleasant to know the other side of these celebs who actually are manier times too good at cooking and we wouldn’t know that otherwise!

More heart-warming is the fact that that they follow their mothers’ instructions as they cook and compete against the other.

The exciting this about this weekend is that the popular actors from Indian television – Helly Shah and Vishal Singh are competing with each other. Not to forget they will be accompanied by their mothers.

With multi-talented chef Ranveer Brar doing the judgement and host Rithvik Dhanjani adding a tadka of fun in this friendly competition, the episode is coming up to give you lots of entertainment.

Firstly watch the two mothers making Poha in a new style. Chef Ranveer would decide whose dish is better.

Then will follow the actual competition between Vishal and Helly, as the former would try cooking his mother’s dish, that’s fried rice, Manchurian and some sweet potatoes.

Helly gets the challenge to make – Noodles, with some paneer and Kimchi.

It’s entertaining to watch them cooking individually with a limited time in hand and following mother’s instructions. Things become more challenging when one doesn’t know to do it properly, isn’t it?

Chef tastes both the dishes and then comes to a conclusion!

Wouldn’t you want to know?

Stay tuned for Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung this Sunday at 1 PM!