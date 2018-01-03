Helly Shah and Vishal Singh to show their culinary skills on this weekend!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 3rd, 2018 at 1:32 pm

Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung every weekend showcases the culinary skills of well-known popular faces from Indian television industry. It’s pleasant to know the other side of these celebs who actually are manier times too good at cooking and we wouldn’t know that otherwise!

 

raso2

 

 

More heart-warming is the fact that that they follow their mothers’ instructions as they cook and compete against the other.

 

The exciting this about this weekend is that the popular actors from Indian television – Helly Shah and Vishal Singh are competing with each other. Not to forget they will be accompanied by their mothers.

 

raso3

 

 

With multi-talented chef Ranveer Brar doing the judgement and host Rithvik Dhanjani adding a tadka of fun in this friendly competition, the episode is coming up to give you lots of entertainment.

 

raso1

 

 

Firstly watch the two mothers making Poha in a new style. Chef Ranveer would decide whose dish is better.

 

Then will follow the actual competition between Vishal and Helly, as the former would try cooking his mother’s dish, that’s fried rice, Manchurian and some sweet potatoes.

 

raso4

 

 

Helly gets the challenge to make – Noodles, with some paneer and Kimchi.

 

It’s entertaining to watch them cooking individually with a limited time in hand and following mother’s instructions. Things become more challenging when one doesn’t know to do it properly, isn’t it?

 

raso5

 

 

Chef tastes both the dishes and then comes to a conclusion!

 

 

Wouldn’t you want to know?

 

Stay tuned for Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung this Sunday at 1 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with