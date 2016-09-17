Helly Shah aka Swara from Swaragini gives us some beauty goals!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 3rd, 2016 at 12:46 pm

The chirpy and bubbly Swara of Swaragini is a gifted beauty. She manages to look gorgeous even in a simple look. Here are some pictures of Helly Shah where all she adorns herself with, is her intrinsic charm…

 

Twinkling Eyes...

 

 

That spark in her eyes ........ 💫💫

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

Simple and Classy...

 

 

Keep it simple and classy ✌🏻️😇

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

Posing, but so candid and graceful!

 

 

Candid...?? Actually , not so candid ... Just posing 😋 P.S- sorry for the bad bg ... 🙈

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

Music makes a Selfie better...

 

 

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

Beautiful Smile...

 

 

☺️☺️

A photo posted by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on

 

 

Tune in to Swaragini every Mon- Fri at 9.30PM to watch beautiful Swara unravel her charm!


﻿

