posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 3rd, 2016 at 12:46 pm
The chirpy and bubbly Swara of Swaragini is a gifted beauty. She manages to look gorgeous even in a simple look. Here are some pictures of Helly Shah where all she adorns herself with, is her intrinsic charm…
Twinkling Eyes...
Simple and Classy...
Posing, but so candid and graceful!
Music makes a Selfie better...
Beautiful Smile...
Tune in to Swaragini every Mon- Fri at 9.30PM to watch beautiful Swara unravel her charm!
Recommended
Post Your Comments