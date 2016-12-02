Helly and Varun's Delightfully Romantic Performance at the ITA Awards

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 2nd, 2016 at 3:20 pm

Love is nothing but a symbol of understanding that flows into the relationship like a poetry. And nothing can dim the light of Romance, when two hearts beat in absolute unison. 
On Sunday, 4th Dec, get ready for wonderful act by your very own Swara and Sanskaar, aka Helly and Varun at the ITA Awards. The duo will dance to the rhythm of the melodious song Gerua and Janam Janam and steal your hearts in a blink.

RMPS9453

 

RMPS9463

 

RMPS9485


 Do not miss out on their breath taking performance. Tune in at 1PM and 4.30PM to catch the double blast of the ITA Awards!


﻿

