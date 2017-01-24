posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 24th, 2017 at 12:45 pm

The moment the task starts and the two teams try collecting the ingredients and other necessary materials from the store room trouble crops up. The problem happens when Bani and Lopa both feel that the other has taken more materials which can affect their own performance in the task. The catfight begins there and then, but this time their team mates come to their rescue and support them.

At one point Rohan and Manveer also get into a heated argument. Things slightly look going out of control when the task is already time bound. Lopamudra and Rohan come up with several other blames on Bani. The fight gets intense between the two parties.

What happens next? Who eventually wins the task?

Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM will give you all answers.