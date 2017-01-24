Heated Argument Between The Two Teams During The 'BB Dhaaba' Task on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 24th, 2017 at 12:45 pm

The moment the task starts and the two teams try collecting the ingredients and other necessary materials from the store room trouble crops up. The problem happens when Bani and Lopa both feel that the other has taken more materials which can affect their own performance in the task. The catfight begins there and then, but this time their team mates come to their rescue and support them.

PIC 27

At one point Rohan and Manveer also get into a heated argument. Things slightly look going out of control when the task is already time bound. Lopamudra and Rohan come up with several other blames on Bani. The fight gets intense between the two parties.

PIC 17

What happens next? Who eventually wins the task?
Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM will give you all answers.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with