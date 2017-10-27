Hearts tore apart seeing Parth after he realizes Shorvari is dead!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 27th, 2017 at 3:51 pm

Bhanushani family’s whole world came crashing down after they received the news about Shorvari’s death due to car accident! In a shocking twist in the story wherein the viewers anyways knew that Shorvari is going to die because of brain tumor, this accident and her death because of an accident and much before time came as a shocker!

 

pa4

 

 

Parth who was extremely hopeful to be able to see Shorvari one last time couldn’t believe what he just heard, initially he didn’t know how to react but after visiting the hospital and seeing Shorvari’s dead body, that was badly burnt he couldn’t hold on his emotions.  After he came back home as the whole thing sunk in, Parth burst out crying putting Shorvari’s dupatta on himself.

 

pa5

 

 

Teni who is in an equally worse situation for she is the only one knowing the real story of Shorvari cried bitterly thinking how would she take care of Parth in such a situation. She still decided to stay strong no matter what, and fulfill Shorvari’s last wish of keeping Parth happy forever.

 

pa3

 

 

We have loved Shorvari and Parth as an inseparable couple, now that she is gone what will happen next on Dil Se Dil Tak?

 

Will Teni decide to tell the whole truth about Shorvari or she will keep mum for the good.

 

Keep watching Dil Se Dil Tak to know!

 

Mon-Fri at 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with