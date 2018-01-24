Heart melting moments from episode 1&2 of Rising Star Season 2

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 24th, 2018 at 8:36 pm

The first weekend of Rising Star Season 2 was a rollercoaster of emotions. Lets take a look at all the heart melting moments uptil now. 

Dr. Sudeep Ranjan receives great praise for his performance from our experts.

sandeep

Ridham Kalyan manages to rises the wall at the last minute.

WhatsApp Image 2018-01-24 at 5.51.49 PM

Ishwari Behera breaks down on stage as she is heart broken since the wall doesn't go up after her performance.

breaks down

Ravi Dubey encourages her to not lose hope and keep trying to achieve her dreams.

ravi

Moments like these can be extremely overwhelming specially for the contestants. What do you think about these moments? Let us know in the comments below.

 

 


﻿

