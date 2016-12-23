Having her sister around makes Lopamudra cry like a baby on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 23rd, 2016 at 2:29 pm

Lopa is indeed fortunate enough to meet her sweet sister, Bhagyashree through the 'Family App'. You will find her at complete ease as she shares her heart out!

 

PIC 40

 

While trying to calm her down Bhagyashree mentioned that their father has conveyed that she shouldn't misbehave with Swami Om since he is elderly, rather ignore him. Also, she guides her to focus on the game and not divert her mind on unnecessary things as she is playing very well.

 

PIC 46

 

Hmmm... now this is what a sibling does! Isn't it?

 

PIC 53

 

Do you think Lopa will follow whatever she has been asked to by her sister?

Tune in to watch the whole episode of Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM tonight!


﻿

