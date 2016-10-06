Have you met JDJ9's Drama Queen Yet?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 6th, 2016 at 4:24 pm

Jhalak is not only hot this time but it is loaded with a gamut of colorful adjectives that only makes it better. Everyone on JDJ9 has their own tag. Be it ‘Lady Gorgeous Bachchan’- Karishma Tanna or Jacqueline’s Cutie – Shantanu Maheshwari. But this weekend the titles are being conferred upon Farah’s 'terrifically talented- super five'.

 

IMG_7404

 

IMG_7391

 

Meet Swasti  Nitya with her dancing partner- Preetjot! You will be in complete awe of this absolutely mismatched couple.

IMG_7393

 

IMG_7394

 

While Swasti looks like the flower and Preetjot like the bud, nothing stops them from giving an outstanding performance on Farah’s hit number- Dhoom-Taana! The unbeatable energy and wonderful choreography livened up the JDJ9 stage.

 

IMG_7395

 

IMG_7396

 

Top score for entertainment factor and standing ovation for a ‘seeti-worthy’ act! This chota packet will recharge everyone with their enthusiastic spirit.

 

page

 

1

 

Ticket to cute class– JDJ9, counter opens at 10PM on Saturday


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with