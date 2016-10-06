posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 6th, 2016 at 4:24 pm

Jhalak is not only hot this time but it is loaded with a gamut of colorful adjectives that only makes it better. Everyone on JDJ9 has their own tag. Be it ‘Lady Gorgeous Bachchan’- Karishma Tanna or Jacqueline’s Cutie – Shantanu Maheshwari. But this weekend the titles are being conferred upon Farah’s 'terrifically talented- super five'.

Meet Swasti Nitya with her dancing partner- Preetjot! You will be in complete awe of this absolutely mismatched couple.

While Swasti looks like the flower and Preetjot like the bud, nothing stops them from giving an outstanding performance on Farah’s hit number- Dhoom-Taana! The unbeatable energy and wonderful choreography livened up the JDJ9 stage.

Top score for entertainment factor and standing ovation for a ‘seeti-worthy’ act! This chota packet will recharge everyone with their enthusiastic spirit.

Ticket to cute class– JDJ9, counter opens at 10PM on Saturday