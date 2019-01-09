posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 9th, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Full of ambition, dedication, and confidence, Dhanak is the eldest daughter of Mahendra Parekh. After the sad demise of her mother, Dhanak was the only one who decided to take charge of her younger siblings. She is someone who is responsible and strives for perfection always. At 23, Dhanak aims to become an IPS officer.

She is known to be fearless and determined, and qualities like these will win your hearts over instantly, we promise! Dhanak’s believes that if you wish for something in life, you’re bound to get it if you’re giving it your 100%.

Apart from being her awesome self, Dhanak strongly supports that a woman’s identity is not only by getting married but also by recognizing her strengths in various fields! Now doesn’t she sound just perfect?

Get to know her more 15th January onwards in Gathbandhan at 9 pm only on Colors!