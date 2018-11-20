posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 20th, 2018 at 4:36 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Laila a.k.a Aarohi is all set with her plan to destroy Deep. It all starts with Laila dancing and teasing him on a seductive song. Amidst all this, she takes him to the balcony and pushes him. While he’s on the verge of falling, she pulls him back saying that his death isn’t coming to him so easily. Her aim is to make him suffer.

Going forward, Aarohi and Abhimanyu set a trap for Deep. Taking advantage of Tara’s weakest nerve, Aarohi uses her to destroy Deep in front of the entire family. And this is through his business. We see that Deep’s factory is locked and this sets to be the beginning towards his destruction. Keeping her child’s revenge in mind, she reminds Deep about their baby on seeing a crying baby. Aarohi’s big challenge is to never let him sleep in peace and trouble him till the very end as he took away someone’s life.