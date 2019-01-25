posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 25th, 2019 at 5:20 pm

On this episode of Naagin 3, Bela and Vikrant are looking for Vishakha and Mahir frantically. They then reach a destination where Sumi is waiting for them with her gang who are harrowing the two. Vishakha struggles to save Mahir. If the two need to be set free, Bela has to handover the naagmani to Sumi. Will Bela give it to her? Will Bela be able to save Mahir and Vishakha?

Later, Sumi safely keeps the naagmani in the security of rakshak naag. When a naagmani tries to touch it, it sizzles and falls. Sumi also tries to throw Andy, Kahi, and Mahir out of the house but Bela protests and tells Sumi that the naagmani is divine. She says that the naagmani has its own wish and it can choose to leave her too. On running to see the naagmani, Sumi realizes that it has been stolen. She is shocked!

What do you think happened here? Tune in to Naagin 3 tomorrow night at 8 pm to know more.