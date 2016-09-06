Has Shantanu found his bride on JDJ9?

September 6th, 2016

While most contestants are here with their families, meet Shantanu Maheshwari’s mom, who has different plans. Everyone knows about the way Jacqueline adores Shantanu. She never misses out on a chance to call him ‘cutie’. And looks like Shantanu’s mom, who was addressed as ‘Mummy Ji’ by her, is too fond of her already.

11

A garba dance with Jacqueline and ‘Shagun ke kanggan’ as a token of love, irada kya hai ‘Mummy Ji?!’

22
33

Has Shantanu’s mom found a bahu in Jacqueline? Watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM to see what happens next!


