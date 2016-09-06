posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 6th, 2016 at 7:26 pm

While most contestants are here with their families, meet Shantanu Maheshwari’s mom, who has different plans. Everyone knows about the way Jacqueline adores Shantanu. She never misses out on a chance to call him ‘cutie’. And looks like Shantanu’s mom, who was addressed as ‘Mummy Ji’ by her, is too fond of her already.

A garba dance with Jacqueline and ‘Shagun ke kanggan’ as a token of love, irada kya hai ‘Mummy Ji?!’

Has Shantanu’s mom found a bahu in Jacqueline? Watch JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM to see what happens next!