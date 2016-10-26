posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 26th, 2016 at 11:56 am

Delhi based accounts strategist Nitibha Kaul believes ‘Never be afraid to chase your dreams’ and that’s exactly what she did by participating in Bigg Boss 10! But when she came into the Bigg Boss 10 house, she seemed calm and sophisticated to speak her heart. But as the second week rolled in, we saw a completely different Nitibha. Earlier in the week, she was seen tussling with Lopamudra and then Rohan.

Tonight, she refuses to make coffee for Bani. Not just that, she calls her an idiot. Bani tries to talk it out with her, but Nitibha is in no mood for any discussions. She has decided that she won’t make coffee and she curtly communicates the same to Bani. Ultimately Bani backs off and leaves. Watch video here!

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 to watch the drama unfold! Every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and every weekend at 9PM!