Harman refuses to save Saumya from getting drowned.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 29th, 2018 at 5:12 pm

Saumya refuses to give up on Harman, but the latter continues to blame her for everything. Harman even puts blame on Saumya that she is using Jasleen’s presence as an opportunity to come close to him.

 

In the meanwhile, Jalseen comes to know that she has got a job in Canada and has only one more day to spend with Harman and Saumya.

 

Later, Harman, Jalseen and Saumya go for an outing where Saumya challenges Harman saying she will win back his love and trust within 24 hours. She questions Harman if he would save her if she jumps into the lake and Harman refuses.

 

All of a sudden Saumya jumps into the lake and Jasleen panics seeing this! She urges Harman to save her.

 

But what does Harman do?

 

 

Watch this week only on Shakti Mon-Fri at 8 PM.


