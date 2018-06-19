posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 19th, 2018 at 4:57 pm

Sameer brings Saumya back home and his friend injects her, so she feels drowsy. Toy-seller women arrive to take toys & notice Saumya in the unconscious state. Sameer and his mother shift Saumya inside a room. Just then, Harman & Jasleen arrive there and so Sameer & his mother block Soumya’s room by putting a cupboard in front of it. Jasleen and Harman’s fake marriage truth is revealed in front of Sameer and Harman shares his pain of not finding Saumya. While leaving the house, Harman and Jasleen see Sameer’s photo with helmet and syringe in the dustbin but they don’t react. Jeet finds a number with whom Harman, Harak and Sameer have spoken, and he updates this information to Harman. Sameer with his mother is ready to leave but Harman arrives there.

Harman slaps Sameer as he knows the truth, he repeatedly asks Sameer and hits him, but Sameer’s answer is still no. Harman enquires his reasons for lying. Sameer expresses that he loves Saumya and she also asked him not to tell anyone about her where being. Jasleen looks for Saumya in the house but is unable to trace her. After they leave Sameer asks Saumya about her endless love for Harman and the reason. Will she express it all? Does she revel anything?

Stay tuned to find out more

Watch Shakti from Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Colors.