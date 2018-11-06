posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 6th, 2018 at 6:02 pm

After a bomb that was dropped by Sree on the members of the Happy Club, tonight on Bigg Boss Season 12, expect some fireworks as these nominated contenders aren’t going to stay quiet! Continuing from yesterday’s nominations, Dipika went on to nominate Surbhi. Post the nominations ki prakiriya, the house seems to be against The Happy Club members.

Going forward, Surbhi was seen targeting Jasleen and Anupji's relationship. An already upset Jasleen retaliated and gave it back to Surbhi for getting personal with her. Does it get ugly between the two here onwards?

Bigg Boss also announced the luxury budget task for today called ‘Yahan Wahan’ where another house has been created. As a part of the task, there were two tickets for each contestant who could use them only once to enter either of the houses once the gong rang. Once the contestants entered the house, they had to shred their tickets that was used by them. At the end of the task, the house with the least number of contestants would qualify for the captaincy task. Since Srishty cannot compete for captaincy, she was the sanchalak of the task. Stay tuned to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.