Latest Photo
Savitri Devi College & Hospital: #Sanveer forever and ever.
Sneak Peek into 'Band Baja Baraati' special episode.
Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: Here's what's coming up this weekend!
Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: We bet you didn't know these facts about the cast!
Latest News
Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.
Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.
Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?
Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!
posted by
Prutha Soman,
last updated on
August 23rd, 2016
at
9:08 am
Check out these 10 looks where she took our breath away!
Goodmorning 💃🏾
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 5, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT
Goodmorning 💃🏾
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 5, 2016 at 7:46pm PDT
Berlin .....💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#Coldplay #up n up #tonite 📷 @preetasukhtankar
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:31am PDT
Berlin .....💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#Coldplay #up n up #tonite 📷 @preetasukhtankar
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:31am PDT
Going #iridescent today @malaikaarorakhanofficial in @saiidkobeisyofficial @einaahluwalia @louboutinworld #maksquad @meghnabutani1234 @alpakhimani @manekaharisinghani #igtseason7 #colorstv #stylist #stylefile
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:58am PDT
Going #iridescent today @malaikaarorakhanofficial in @saiidkobeisyofficial @einaahluwalia @louboutinworld #maksquad @meghnabutani1234 @alpakhimani @manekaharisinghani #igtseason7 #colorstv #stylist #stylefile
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:58am PDT
Summer vibes😎😎😎😎😎 @thelabellife office
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 27, 2016 at 2:27am PDT
Summer vibes😎😎😎😎😎 @thelabellife office
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 27, 2016 at 2:27am PDT
Spot the difference ????
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 15, 2016 at 1:30am PDT
Spot the difference ????
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 15, 2016 at 1:30am PDT
#outdoorsyday @malaikaarorakhanofficial in @azziandosta @aurellebyleshnashah earrings @gehnajewellers1 💍@sergiorossiofficial 👠👠 #maksquad @manekaharisinghani @alpakhimani @ektakauroberoi @meghnabutani1234 #igtseason7
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:58am PDT
#outdoorsyday @malaikaarorakhanofficial in @azziandosta @aurellebyleshnashah earrings @gehnajewellers1 💍@sergiorossiofficial 👠👠 #maksquad @manekaharisinghani @alpakhimani @ektakauroberoi @meghnabutani1234 #igtseason7
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:58am PDT
#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @repostapp. ・・・ @malaikaarorakhanofficial #ladyofthelight dressed in a @aiisharamadan gown #hanutsingh earrings @hanut101 @aurellebyleshnashah ring @judithleiberny clutch with @mallika_bhat @alpakhimani @ektakauroberoi #colorsgoldenpetalawards #stylefile #instalove #redcarpet #minimalchic
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 6, 2016 at 9:04pm PST
#Repost @manekaharisinghani with @repostapp. ・・・ @malaikaarorakhanofficial #ladyofthelight dressed in a @aiisharamadan gown #hanutsingh earrings @hanut101 @aurellebyleshnashah ring @judithleiberny clutch with @mallika_bhat @alpakhimani @ektakauroberoi #colorsgoldenpetalawards #stylefile #instalove #redcarpet #minimalchic
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 6, 2016 at 9:04pm PST
The year that was
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 29, 2015 at 9:15pm PST
The year that was
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 29, 2015 at 9:15pm PST
Beautiful Berlin #berlinwallart
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:49am PDT
Beautiful Berlin #berlinwallart
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 2, 2016 at 12:49am PDT
#sparkleandshine @malaikaarorakhanofficial in @maisonluigiborbone @heill_official #maksquad @manekaharisinghani @alpakhimani @meghnabutani1234 @ektakauroberoi #igtseason7
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 30, 2016 at 6:11am PDT
#sparkleandshine @malaikaarorakhanofficial in @maisonluigiborbone @heill_official #maksquad @manekaharisinghani @alpakhimani @meghnabutani1234 @ektakauroberoi #igtseason7
A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 30, 2016 at 6:11am PDT
Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?
Entertainment Ki Raat At 9: Saumya Tandon shares her excitement about anchoring the show.
Recommended
You Might Also Like
Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition
JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE
Bepannaah
Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani
Tu Aashiqui
Ishq Mein Marjawan
Connect with
Post Your Comments