posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 23rd, 2016 at 2:01 pm

Ragini and Lakshya got married in the oddest circumstances. There has been an awkward distance between them, be it because of Lakshya’s love for Swara or Ragini’s wrong behavior or Lakshya’s second marriage! But finally, bad times for the couple seem to have ended and they are seen sharing one of the best relationships on screen! Check for yourself…