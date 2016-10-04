posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 4th, 2016 at 3:26 pm

Shani is slated to go on air soon.The much awaited mythological show, Shani, has generated a lot of curiosity owing to the nature of the topic.The show is sure to capture the eyeballs even of the masses who are not deep into mythology, as the story of Shani has always been revolving around us for eons.

While the viewers will have to wait for the mystery of the show details to unfold, we unveil the faces of the characters who will play the part of Shani’s parents on the show.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Juhi Parmar and Actor-Cricketer Salil Ankola, will be seen on the show. While Juhi and will play Shani’s mother, Salil will be seen essaying the role of his father. We are excited to see how they pair up for this mythological drama.

We cannot wait! Stay tuned for more on Shani.