Guess Who Made Salman Laugh To Tears

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 7:12 pm

Salman, who is hosting the 10th season of this successful show, welcomed the housemates on the launch night. One always awaits the reactions of the BB10 housemates once they step foot into the house. Om Swamiji & Lopamudra were the first duo to get into the palatial Bigg Boss House. 

One would not expect, the esteemed Swamiji to miss out on a very crucial object in the house. No we aren't talking about the temple bell folks, 'gor se dekho'! 


The LOL moments have already begun! Salman Couldn't stop laughing too. Looks like Swamiji can not only spin mantras but dash out laughter spells too. 
This is just the beginning, aagaye aagaye dekho hota hai kya! Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30pm!


