posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 3rd, 2016 at 6:25 pm

It was evident from Lokesh Kumari Sharma’s entry that she is going to be a jhakaas pill of entertainment. True to what was thought, the young lady has pretty much been able grab some eye balls with her unique way of talking to the cameras in the Bigg Boss house. Why just tattle away with the housemates when you can be totally awesome with some lens play?

Lokesh’s statements are pretty much becoming a growing trend. Despite the recent fights that took place that revolved around her, it is hard to miss the not so hidden star in her.

And if you don’t believe us, we bring to you ace comedian Johny Lever’s daughter, Jamie Lever pulling off a Lokesh style with a dash of her streak.



Now that was something, wasn’t it?



Who knew that Lokesh would become a social-celeb? Way to go Lokesh. Keep watching Bigg Boss for more such fun moments from Lokesh!