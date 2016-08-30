Guess who is Dancing his way to JDJ9 this saturday

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 30th, 2016 at 3:05 pm

Dance is the true essence of the JDJ9 stage. Apart from keeping spirit of competition alive, Jhalak  has kindled the spark of dance even in the non-dancers. And this Saturday, we will meet a man who has worked his way up from scratch and has become a dance icon in Bollywood. So let’s do some ‘Govinda’ Style Dancing as he joins the judges panel this week to score the contestants.

Hero No.1 a.k.a. Govinda, will be a full dose of entertainment and dhamaal on JDJ9.

Govinda is coming with Happy-Sad news for us all. Happy, that he has the liberty to give bonus points to any contestant whose dance is super-fab. Sad, that this Saturday we will witness the elimination of two jodis. Double dhakka it is!

IMG_3057

Kissi Disco mein Kyun jayein? Stamp in your entry on JDJ9 this Saturday at 10 PM.

 

 

 

 


