posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 30th, 2016 at 3:05 pm

Dance is the true essence of the JDJ9 stage. Apart from keeping spirit of competition alive, Jhalak has kindled the spark of dance even in the non-dancers. And this Saturday, we will meet a man who has worked his way up from scratch and has become a dance icon in Bollywood. So let’s do some ‘Govinda’ Style Dancing as he joins the judges panel this week to score the contestants.

Hero No.1 a.k.a. Govinda, will be a full dose of entertainment and dhamaal on JDJ9.

Govinda is coming with Happy-Sad news for us all. Happy, that he has the liberty to give bonus points to any contestant whose dance is super-fab. Sad, that this Saturday we will witness the elimination of two jodis. Double dhakka it is!

Kissi Disco mein Kyun jayein? Stamp in your entry on JDJ9 this Saturday at 10 PM.