posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:27 pm

Squabbles over food have been a part of Bigg Boss 10 from Day 1! Looks like the tradition has continued and petty issues are still being given undue importance!

Tonight, Rohan questions Nitibha and Akanksha about dividing food items into two parts. He points out that apples and eggs were divided while seekh kebabs were not. Nitibha argues that it was not interpreted like that by them. It is Rohan who is looking at it that way. Akanksha comments that speaking about who eats how much is quite cheap. Nitibha reminds Rohan that they never got to eat oats and it is better not to argue over such topics. But Rohan continues to fight about it.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened!