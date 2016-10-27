Guess who argues over food this time on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:27 pm

Squabbles over food have been a part of Bigg Boss 10 from Day 1! Looks like the tradition has continued and petty issues are still being given undue importance!

 

IMG_9735

 

IMG_9846

 

Tonight, Rohan questions Nitibha and Akanksha about dividing food items into two parts. He points out that apples and eggs were divided while seekh kebabs were not. Nitibha argues that it was not interpreted like that by them. It is Rohan who is looking at it that way. Akanksha comments that speaking about who eats how much is quite cheap. Nitibha reminds Rohan that they never got to eat oats and it is better not to argue over such topics. But Rohan continues to fight about it.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with