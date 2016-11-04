posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 12:27 pm

This weekend on comedy nights bachao taaza get ready to meet the super talented jewels of our contry who have won us much fame in the field of sports. Here is more about them

Jwala Gutta- Badminton Ace

Jwala gutta, is an indian international player. She is our country's top ranked double specialist. Till 2013 she has won 14 National Badminton Championships and represented India internationally for 15 years. Ever since she paired up with Ashwini Ponnappa before New Delhi Commonwealth she has been consistently ranked among the top-twenty in the BWF World Ranking reaching as high as no. 10 in 2015. Jwala has also won a gold and silver at 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games respectively in women's doubles which were the first for the country in the discipline. Other historic achievements include bronze medal at the 2014 Thomas & Uber Cup held at New Delhi, a bronze medal at Badminton Asia Championships in the same year.

Dipa Karmakar-Gymnastic Grace

Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. Dipa is the first Indian female gymnast ever to compete in the Olympics and the first Indian gymnast to do so in 52 years. Since independence, 11 Indian male gymnasts have taken part in the Olympics (two in 1952, three in 1956 and six in 1964), but this was the first for an Indian woman at the Olympics. Dipa Karmakar may have missed the bronze medal by a marginal difference and finished fourth in the women's vault finals in the Rio Games but still created history by producing the best-ever performance by an Indian gymnast. Her risky attempt of the 'Produnova' vault, which is regarded as the most difficult vault in Women’s gymnastics, has now made her known to the world. Dipa, has even won a bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Sushil Kumar- Wrestling Rockstar

Sushil Kumar is an Indian freestyle wrestler. He has won the 2010 world title, a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which makes him the only Indian to win two individual Olympic medals. Sushil was the second one to bring the medal to his home country in the field of wrestling after Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav's at the 1952 Summer Olympics. Kumar started training in pehlwani at the Chhatrasal Stadium's akhada at the age of 14. After switching to freestyle wrestling Kumar's first success came at the World Cadet Games in 1998 where he won the gold medal in his weight category, followed by a gold at the Asian Junior Wrestling Championship in 2000. Moving out of the junior competitions, in 2003 Kumar won the bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships and a gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships. July 2009 saw him receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna – India's highest honour for sportspersons. Sushil has also won the gold medal in at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Devendra Jhajharia- Paralympic Pride

Devendra Jhajharia is an Indian Paralympic javelin thrower competing in F46 events. Devendra is the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics, he won his first gold in the javelin throw at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens, becoming the second gold medalist at the Paralympics for our country, first being Murlikant Petkar. At the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, he won a second gold medal in the same event, bettering his previous record. The 36-year-old javelin thrower, who had lost his left arm below the elbow after being electrocuted as an eight year old, was extremely proud that he had beaten his own world record and created history for India.

Now we can’t wait to see the magic these guys will bring on the CNBT stage.