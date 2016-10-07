Guess what is so special about Mona Singh?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 7th, 2016 at 9:53 pm

The lady who can charm us with her timely wit, her Punjabi boldness and her outspoken nature, make Mona Singh a wonderful treat on the screen. With her extremely different avatars on screen as Paridhi in Kawach and as herself on Comedy Nights BachaoTaaza, this lady has pots of talent to showcase. This is what makes ‘her-super-self’...

 

M- Most Entertaining Host

O- Outstanding Performer

N- Naturally Charismatic

A- Adorable Smile

S- Super Smart

 I- Intense Actress

N- Naughty Punjabi Kudi

G- Gorgeous Eyes

H- Happy Go Lucky

 

We hope Mona continues to entertain us for many more years to come. 


