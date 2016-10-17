posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 17th, 2016 at 3:15 pm

In this season of Bigg Boss, Indiawale and Celebrities are pitted against each other. Both teams can only nominate contestants from the other team. The process will start with Indiawale where they end up nominating 2 Celebrities.

But it can’t be that simple, here comes the twist! Since Indiawale are 8 while Celebrities are only 7, out of which 2 are nominated, Bigg Boss gives the Celebs a fair chance to nominate 2 contestants from the Indiawale team! Who do you think the Celebs will nominate?

Click here to know more about the nomination process!