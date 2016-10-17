Guess the first nomination on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 17th, 2016 at 3:15 pm

In this season of Bigg Boss, Indiawale and Celebrities are pitted against each other. Both teams can only nominate contestants from the other team. The process will start with Indiawale where they end up nominating 2 Celebrities.

 

IMG_6742

 

 

IMG_6741

 

But it can’t be that simple, here comes the twist! Since Indiawale are 8 while Celebrities are only 7, out of which 2 are nominated, Bigg Boss gives the Celebs a fair chance to nominate 2 contestants from the Indiawale team! Who do you think the Celebs will nominate?

 

Click here to know more about the nomination process!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with