Great Grand Masti Cast has a blast on Comedy Nights Bachao

After Masti and Grand Masti, the boys are back once again with Great Grand Masti.  This time on Comedy Nights Bachao watch Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Banerjee have a great time and enjoy this ride to the fullest.

Not only is it going to be jokes galore but also we will watch them dance with the sizzling ladies, and that is one hell of a treat. There will be lots of fun in store for you this weekend! Hail to the laughter ka Adda on Saturday, 16th July at 10 PM!


