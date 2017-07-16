Grand welcome at IIFA, New York by Anil Kapoor!

Tonight the show will begin with superstar Anil Kapoor’s welcome note and thanks giving speech, wherein he would be mentioning how IIFA after crossing 11 countries and 14 cities has finally reached its 18th year in the city of New York!

 

 

The actor would be precisely thanking the citizens of the United States for all the love. He would be further extending a heartfelt thanks to all the viewers and fans who have supported Hindi cinema and the people associated with Bollywood. He would mention how the night would be a culmination to the grand event.

 

This evening is going to be truly spectacular!

 

Tune in to watch IIFA Awards 2017 at 7 PM tonight, Green Carpet 6 PM on wards!


