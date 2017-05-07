posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 7th, 2017 at 3:58 pm

This is it! The moment all of you have been waiting for! ‘India Banega Manch’ premieres tonight with a flurry of unique and outstanding performances on the streets of India. Taking you to some of the most iconic locations in the country where our performers will display their talent to impress the crowd. That’s right, there are no judges, no votes and no audience. The score will be determined by the number of people the performers are able to attract with each of their performance out in the streets.

This unique format will definitely dial up the excitement and keep things interesting. You will witness some of the most extraordinary, never seen before talents on display which will keep you glued to your seat. The busy streets of India will become livelier as the performers entertain the people, armed with the ability to stop you right in your tracks with their talents.

From singing to dancing to some insane stunts and crazy good performances, India Banega Manch will have something for everyone’s taste. Some of the performances will blow you away with their originality and break convention. These contestants dare to be different and leave a mark. If you are tired of watching the same kind of stuff, then this is just the show for you.

Joining in the fun will be our super fun hosts, Mona Singh and Krushna Abhishek who will add another layer of excitement to the show with their humour and charm. This show promises to deliver on the entertainment factor and you definitely cannot miss it! So clear your schedules every weekend at night to witness some extraordinary fun!

India Banega Manch premieres tonight at 9 PM!

Tune in every Sat-Sun at 9 PM to catch all the excitement!