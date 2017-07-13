Grand Finale Week : All gaze at 'India Banega Manch' trophy, who will win?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 13th, 2017 at 5:35 pm

India Banega Manch is all set for its culmination. Coming Saturday would be the grand finale of the first season of the show that became quite popular for its unique conception.

 

The five finalists who have made it till here are - Amit & Sakshi, Aliyans, Rajendra Bishnoi, Pritam Kumar and Crew 19. Each one unique in their hunar will give a tough competition to their counter parts! Every talent is different so it would be exciting to see how the winner is chosen.

 

Undoubtedly all five are fantastic in their own ways and deserve to win. Each one has something unique that made them reach till the final round, but as it’s a platform where only one can be titled as a winner, Saturday night would declare the same.

 

The final episode will also have celebrity guests, an upcoming movie 'Mubarakan' cast that includes - Anil S Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, also we would have the host of upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 - Rohit Shetty making his presence.

 

Here’s a glimpse of the last episode, that you can’t miss watching -

 

IMG_1938

 

 

IMG_1377

 

 

IMG_2070

 

IMG_1266

 

IMG_0358

 

 

IMG_0271

 

IMG_1654

 

IMG_1441

 

IMG_0984

 

 

Stay tuned for the grand finale on 15th July at 9 PM!


