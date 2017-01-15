posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 15th, 2017 at 1:41 pm

The Weekend ka Vaar got a bit serious last night as Salman Khan analyzed the entire situation between Bani and Lopamudra. Nitibha’s exit also left the housemates a bit sad and depressed. Tonight though, they all snap out of the gloom and enjoy some fun filled time with none other than, Govinda.

Govinda and Salman’s lively performance

The ‘Partner’ co-stars recreate the same magic and perform to some of the famous numbers. Salman also appreciates Govinda’s unique talent and makes him say some of his popular dialogues.

The Mama- Bhanja duo, Govinda and Krushna’s hilarious act

Krushna gives a super entertaining performance with his Mama, Govinda to ‘UP wala thumka…’. Both make us laugh by their funny interaction.

Govinda has some tasks for the housemates

Govinda makes the housemates groove to ‘Lohe ka lever’ and also has some fun tasks for them. They have to mimic Govinda and all of them have a great time doing that. Monalisa is asked to cry while mimicing him and we bet it's going to be really entertaining watch her do this.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight to book your ride to endless fun and laughter!