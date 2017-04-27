posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 27th, 2017 at 12:32 pm

Undoubtedly the coming weekend is something you must look forward to. Golden Petal Awards that happened recently wasn’t just a gathering for the artistes to come on the stage and receive the awards for all the tenacious efforts they have put in through the year.

Rarely the celebrities find time to gather under one umbrella, embrace each other and have fun. Golden Petal Awards sufficed everything!

Here the popular celebrities got involved into fun activities on stage along with outstanding performances and one couldn’t take their eyes off!

Celebrities grooved on stage, gags, pranks and everything that you could imagine was all part of the evening.

Here’s a glimpse of all that you are expecting from Golden Petal Awards coming weekend -

Celebrities in the audience cheering during the performances.

Cute moment when Siddharth Shukla romances with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Your favorite stars shaking a leg on stage.

Monali Thakur rocks the stage!

Hope you have enough idea by now about how the Golden Petal Awards is going to be!

Don't forget tuning in on 29th April, at 9 PM!