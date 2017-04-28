posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 28th, 2017 at 12:19 pm

The Golden Petal Awards will be a spectacular sight to behold with all of our favourite stars coming together in union to celebrate their journey and success! Aside from the fun and entertainment, it also thrives on the commemoration of achievements in television. Our favourite celebrities work really hard to entertain us, after all. It’s our way of saying “Thank you for your efforts and for bringing some memorable characters to our screens who have become an integral part of our lives!”

Watching all of them together is a different kind of experience, one that amps up the excitement and gives the fans joy unlike anything else. The performances, the celebration, the camaraderie, the memorable interactions and glamour all come together to form a night that is truly worth remembering. Here’s a look at some such moments you can expect to see this weekend –

Your favourite TV celebrities will shake a leg which will give all you fans immense joy!

Looks like Karanvir Bohra is trying to grab Jacqueline's attention. Watch our favourite celebrities interact with each other in the most hilarious and amazing ways!

Watch your favourite celebrities looking their best and make a grand entrance, which will definitely have you squealing with joy!

Your favourite jodis will spread the magic of love with their dreamy performances!

Get ready to witness a lot of OMG! moments which will amaze you to your very core!

The gorgeous women from the COLORS family will leave you breathless! See them in action!

Do not miss it for anything! Tune in this Saturday. 29th at 9 PM!