Golden Petal Awards: Here's what the celebs shared on the social media!

COLORS recently had this year's Golden Petal Awards. The show will go on air on 29th of April.

It was a starry night, and the COLORS' artistes received awards for all their hard work and performances in various categories. It was amazing to find the entire COLORS family under one umbrella.

Here's a glimpse of your favorite celebrities at the award function, sharing their pictures from the event on the social media -

 

 

We hosted the #goldenpetalawards2017 tonight @farahkhankunder @manieshpaul

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All set to perform at #goldenpetalsaward2017 @colorstv 💃 #tucheezbadihaimastmast ❤️❤️

A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on

 

 

 

Slayed❤ #RedCarpetReady @colorstv #GoldenPetalAwards2017 #TapForDeets ✌

A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you @colorstv❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on

 
 
 
 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

 

 

 

Golden petal awards 😍

A post shared by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on

 
 

#COLORS #GOLDENPETALAWARDS #GPA #chauhanbothers #redcarpet #posing #suits #blue and #black #swag @saahiluppal0808

A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on

 

 
 

❤️ #goldenpetalawards @shaanmu @chandiniw @gauriandnainika @jimmychoo @beganijewels

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

 

 


