posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 7th, 2017 at 12:35 pm

Last weekend of Rising Star India was truly ‘Dil Se’, as our contestants sang their heart out for their loved ones! Emotions took over the stage and we couldn’t control ourselves as our top 9 unveiled their untold story.

Here are some golden moments from the episode:

Jiske Pass Maa Hai, Uske Pass Sab Kuch Hai

True words uttered by our expert Diljit Dosanjh after Ameya Date’s soul-stirring dedication to his mother on Tujhe Sab Hai Pata, Meri Maa. Ameya shared his story about how his mother helped him get through tough times & how she is responsible for his success. Well, it’s a new beginning Ameya, we hope you leave all the guilt behind & start a new chapter, as suggested by our expert Shankar Mahadevan.

A father is every daughter’s hero

Afsana Khan dedicated a song to her father whom she lost at a very young age. Her performance on Lambi Judai was truly heart touching which made Monali Thakur join the stage as she lifted her spirits. Our expert beautifully sang Iktara as a dedication to all the fathers and brothers.

Dosto Ki Dua Humesha Kaam Aati Hai

After Jidnesh’s eviction, Bannet expressed his grief about losing friends all the time, and he dedicated a song to his best friend, Sunny whom he lost 7 months ago. His performance was the best of the episode according to our experts & Diljit Dosanjh told Bannet that he is truly blessed because- Dosto Ki Dua Humesha Kaam Aati Hai.

Shankar Mahadevan sings for his lovely wife

We also saw our expert Shankar Mahadevan like never before! Our expert sang a song for his lovely wife Sangeeta Mahadevan as she connected to us through a live video call. She also spilled the beans about our expert’s romantic side and their palpable chemistry was truly inspirational or as our expert Diljit quoted it, “Khatarnak Romantic.”

Diljit Dosanjh Dil Se

Diljit Dosanjh sang a heart wrenching song as a dedication for all the mothers in Punjab after the 1984 massacre. His voice truly moved our heart with a strong wave of emotions hitting the stage.

The Thakur Sisters Unite On Rising Star

A sister can be your best friend and that’s why we all share a special bond with them. Nikita Boro dedicated Itti Si Khushi from Barfi to her sister, Asha who gave her a wonderful surprise after a special appearance on the stage. Our expert Monali Thakur who arranged this meeting for Nikita was indeed even more surprised after seeing her sister Mehuli Thakur on the show! The sisters giggled & jumped with joy after seeing each other.