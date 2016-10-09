posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 9th, 2016 at 6:30 pm

This Saturday, fasten your seat belts and get ready for a fantastic ride of performances.

'Queen Khan Special' will see Farah Khan's choreographed songs in an all new perspective, performed by our JDJ9 contestants.

And if that doesn't get you excited, then wait till you see, the superstar of dancing world, Prabhu Deva on JDJ9!

Prabhu Deva and Sonu Sood were on JDJ9 to promote their film-Tutak Tutak Tutiya and were absolutely enamoured by the performances.

Prabhu Deva was delighted to see the little kids perform with such great gusto and Sonu sood was marveled at their level of talent.

And of course, how could we miss out on Prabhu Deva dancing on the JDJ9 stage!

This is going to be super-fun! Tune in on Saturday at 10PM on JDJ9 to catch this dancing dynamite!