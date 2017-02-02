Go Live For The First Time Ever On Indian Television!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 2nd, 2017 at 12:19 pm

A Lively Experience

Embark upon this journey with us by going LIVE with the ColorsTV App! Indeed, something that has never happened before on any digital platform. You will be able to select India’s Rising Star by casting your vote LIVE.
 
Transform Your Way Of Voting

Join hands with the new way of voting which is going to make your TV viewing experience much more interesting & intriguing. You need not be a studio audience to vote live now. Just download the App and vote live from home.

App Pe Charcha

There’s much more for you on the ColorsTV App! You can win points and earn goodies by being a part of our interactive polls and games.

Download the ColorsTV App here to go LIVE and stay tuned for more updates: http://colorstv.com/app


