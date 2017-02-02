posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 2nd, 2017 at 12:19 pm
A Lively Experience
Transform Your Way Of Voting
Join hands with the new way of voting which is going to make your TV viewing experience much more interesting & intriguing. You need not be a studio audience to vote live now. Just download the App and vote live from home.
App Pe Charcha
There’s much more for you on the ColorsTV App! You can win points and earn goodies by being a part of our interactive polls and games.
Download the ColorsTV App here to go LIVE and stay tuned for more updates: http://colorstv.com/app
Recommended
Post Your Comments