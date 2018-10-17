Ghoda gaadi task brings out the bad side of the contestants!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 17th, 2018 at 6:04 pm

4 weeks into the house and thanks to multiple tasks, we now know the strengths and weakness of all the contestants. Owing to their past experiences, the housemates are seen working towards the luxury budget task with complete dedication and it’s safe to say that we’re impressed! Continuing the ‘Ghoda Gadi’ task, the contestants woke up to the song ‘Romeo Naam Mera Choori Hai Kaam Mera’, indicating Bigg Boss’ further plans for the day. The Ghodas (contestants) are working hard to ensure that they run and cover the maximum distance, while, some of them plan to only focus on their to victory! 

 

IMG_9255

 

 

Arguments and negative influences make their way and take over the house, as various contestants try to distract the others from completing the given task. In one such incident, Deepak decided to hide the Ghoda cap, which the Ghodas have to wear before stepping on the treadmill, this did not go well with Dipika and Sree Santh. Dipika retaliated by erasing the statistics from Deepak’s scoreboard while Sree Santh lost his cool and tried to erase Deepak's name from his board, in anger, Sree spat on his name which enraged everyone in the house.

 

IMG_9187

 

 

 

How does Sree react to everyone being both, upset and angry with him? Don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Roop and Ranveer get into a fight?

Roop and Ranveer get into a fight?

Here's how Karan, Malaika and Kirron Kher are prepping up for IGT 8

Here's how Karan, Malaika and Kirron Kher are prepping up for IGT 8

#WhoNextInBB12

#WhoNextInBB12

Luxury Budget Task ka waqt!

Luxury Budget Task ka waqt!

Who is threatening Zoya?

Who is threatening Zoya?

You Might Also Like

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bigg Boss Season 12

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Connect with