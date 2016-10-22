posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 22nd, 2016 at 6:00 pm

The maha Saturday has arrived. At 9PM our TV screens will be lit up with the face of our favourite host, Salman Khan.

It's time for the contestants to now come face to face with Salman's questions. While some will vent out, some will fail at giving reasonable argument in support of their behaviour.

Everyone from Gaurav to Manu, Swamiji to Priyanka will get their first pill of straight forward remarks from Salman.

Do you think the Bigg Boss 10 housemates are ready for this? Let's see...

loading... Play

The action unfolds at 9PM! Steal the key to your TV!