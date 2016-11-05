Get ready to Rock and Roll in 90's style on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 5th, 2016 at 11:31 am

Last week on JDJ9, we saw some of the most outstanding performances by the contestants. The Diwali special truly invoked a fiery spark of competitive spirit amongst the contestants. The no elimination factor made them heave a sigh of relief. However, the scores of the previous week will be added to this week scores to see which contestant won't continue their journey further on JDJ9. 

 

IMG_1021

 

But before all this, what is going to really rock our Saturday is the fact that we will get to go back to the 90's. The songs we have grown up and danced to the tune to. Bollywood's pure topping and JDJ9's special dancing icing on this nostalgic cake! 

 

IMG_1000

 

Get ready for a sweet treat. 

Vivacious Nora Fatehi will sizzle to the superhit number- Chura ke dil mera. It goes without saying that here look, styling and twist in the dance routine are going make you relive this song in a whole new way. 

IMG_1065

 

IMG_1064

 

IMG_1056

 

 

Siddarth Nigam's performance will make you go breathless. The lad will perform on Shankar Mahadevan's ace number- Breathless. Given his strong gymnastic capabilities and super versatile dance partner Vaishnavi, this combo will be hard to miss. Also not to mention, the slow-mo bit in the performance will be class apart. 

IMG_1108

 

IMG_1119

 

IMG_1109

 

 

Shantanu's act will make you want to dance alongside him. Jacqueline's cutie is all set to own the JDJ9 stage with his Hollywood style magic on Khambe jaise khadi hai. A tadka of Broadway and Swing dancing will even make the judges go 'WOW'! Well, we must say that's a fantastic twist in the concept, Shantanu!

IMG_1155

 

IMG_1160

 

IMG_1172

 

 

Meet the most adorable twin of Aishwarya as she dances to her famous number- Nimbodaa Nimbooda. The cute-heart of JDJ9, Spandan is going to kill it with her amazing expressions and super energetic dancing. 

IMG_1371

 

IMG_1369

 

IMG_1360

 

 

We cannot wait to grab our dancing socks and get grooving to the 90's! Winter is here, let's see these rockstars set the JDJ9 stage on fire. Tune in tonight at 10PM!


