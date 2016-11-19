Get ready to greet Mouni Roy on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 19th, 2016 at 11:22 am


Weekend ka vaar is here! Tonight on Bigg Boss get ready to meet the talented actress Mouni Roy. She will make an entry with a 'dhamaakedaar' performance. 
Mouni tells Salman that Swami Om came in her dreams and asked her to do a 'saap wala scene' with Salman. Mouni asks Salman to play a villain who has come to snatch the Naagmaani from her. Both Salman and Mouni break into an entertaining dialogue act followed by Naagin dance.

 

PIC 04

 

PIC 08

 

PIC 12

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 27
PIC 34

 

PIC 35

 

Well, looks like a lot of fun is going to slither it's way to us on Weekend ka Vaar, tonight at 9PM!


﻿

