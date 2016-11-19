posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 19th, 2016 at 11:22 am



Weekend ka vaar is here! Tonight on Bigg Boss get ready to meet the talented actress Mouni Roy. She will make an entry with a 'dhamaakedaar' performance.

Mouni tells Salman that Swami Om came in her dreams and asked her to do a 'saap wala scene' with Salman. Mouni asks Salman to play a villain who has come to snatch the Naagmaani from her. Both Salman and Mouni break into an entertaining dialogue act followed by Naagin dance.

Well, looks like a lot of fun is going to slither it's way to us on Weekend ka Vaar, tonight at 9PM!