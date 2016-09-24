posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 24th, 2016 at 3:23 pm
Tonight, JDJ9 will bring to you a fantastic exhibit of dance performances by our rocking contestants.
Here's what's in store for you in the 'adla-badli' style of the JDJ9 contestants.
Madhuri's adah in Arjun's ardhnarishwar act
Shakti's laavni performance in 'sheila-ki-jawaani' style
'Seetiyon wali' tapori performance by Nora 'bhai'
Meet Surveen - the uncle who can't stop flirting
Apni 'Lady Bachchan' bole toh Karishma Tanna
Salman to dance outsandingly in the avatar of Kali Maa
Shantanu will be stealing the hearts as 'Munni' tonight
Are you ready to be wow-ed by their acts? Tune in on JDJ9 tonight at 10PM!
Recommended
Post Your Comments