Get Ready For The Gender Swap Challenge Tonight on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 24th, 2016 at 3:23 pm

Tonight, JDJ9 will bring to you a fantastic exhibit of dance performances by our rocking contestants. 

Here's what's in store for you in the 'adla-badli' style of the JDJ9 contestants. 

Madhuri's adah in Arjun's ardhnarishwar act 

 

Shakti's laavni performance in 'sheila-ki-jawaani' style 

 

'Seetiyon wali' tapori performance by Nora 'bhai'

 

Meet Surveen - the uncle who can't stop flirting

 

Apni 'Lady Bachchan' bole toh Karishma Tanna

 

Salman to dance outsandingly in the avatar of Kali Maa 

 

Shantanu will be stealing the hearts as 'Munni' tonight

 

Are you ready to be wow-ed by their acts? Tune in on JDJ9 tonight at 10PM!


﻿

