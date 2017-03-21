posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 21st, 2017 at 12:37 pm

Kids can be real stress busters! Especially during a time when life runs at a rapid pace, one needs to grab moments to relax, live, enjoy and get thoroughly entertained. No wonder we have a growing number of incredible talents all across, and even better is the fact to find ‘children’ at their tender age exploring their hidden abilities which make them even more adorable!

Time has come to go back into their world, full of innocence, enthusiasm and sweetness all in abundance!

‘Chhote Miyan’ comes back with its third season, ‘Çhhote Miyan Dhaakad’ wherein the children from all across India will come and participate to demonstrate their talents. The show is all about laughter, jokes and unlimited fun that these children will take us through. At the same time they will be judged by – Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia. The judges, who are already seen being amused by these little wonders, are sure to have a ball of time during the entire season. The kids would compete with each other and finally there would be a winner at the end of the season.

The appearances of these kids in the promos are already tickling our funny bone; we wonder what more they have in store for us!

So be ready, as ‘Chhote Miyan Dhaakad’ gets launched coming Saturday!

Tune in to watch every Sat-Sun 6 PM & 10 PM!