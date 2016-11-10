posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 12:42 pm

The coming weekend is bringing the amazing performances smeared with the memories of childhood.

Karishma Tanna takes the get up of a Progeria patient, who's dream is to win a dance competition. She will move everyone with her immense emotional performance. All the judges will be in complete awe of her act and even applaud the make up dept for such flawless work. This act will fetch Karishma her first 30 on the show. Rajit won praise for his best choreography yet.

Swasti and Preetjot, who are the cutest mismatched couple on the show are ready to steal hearts once again. Swasti will play mini Farah and Preetjot, mini Manish. This unique combo and a romantic song will leave everyone smiling whole-heartedly. The judges fell in love with the concept. Swasti and Preetjot's adorable masti kept shining throughout the act.

Shantanu and Alisha, will take us down the memory lane of classroom madness. The two will perform on the song 'Jame Raho' and keep you hooked to their super fantastic moves. The judges see a finalist in Shantanu and are delighted with his hard work.

