Get ready for a thrilling episode of Children's Day Special on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 12:42 pm

The coming weekend is bringing the amazing performances smeared with the memories of childhood. 

 

IMG_1828

 

Karishma Tanna takes the get up of a Progeria patient, who's dream is to win a dance competition. She will move everyone with her immense emotional performance. All the judges will be in complete awe of her act and even applaud the make up dept for such flawless work. This act will fetch Karishma her first 30 on the show. Rajit won praise for his best choreography yet.

 

IMG_1754

 

IMG_1758

 

IMG_1780

 

IMG_1765

 

IMG_1784

 

Swasti and Preetjot, who are the cutest mismatched couple on the show are ready to steal hearts once again. Swasti will play mini Farah and Preetjot, mini Manish. This unique combo and a romantic song will leave everyone smiling whole-heartedly. The judges fell in love with the concept. Swasti and Preetjot's adorable masti kept shining throughout the act.

 

IMG_1707

 

IMG_1711

 

IMG_1710

 

IMG_1706

 

IMG_1708

 

Shantanu and Alisha, will take us down the memory lane of classroom madness. The two will perform on the song 'Jame Raho' and keep you hooked to their super fantastic moves. The judges see a finalist in Shantanu and are delighted with his hard work.

 

IMG_1992

 

IMG_2007

 

IMG_2011

 

IMG_2009

 

IMG_1996

 

What are you waiting for? Can you hear the bell JDJ9 is ready to cast its spell. Tune in at 10PM on Saturday!


﻿

