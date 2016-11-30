Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour and giggles galore with Maniesh Paul at the ITA awards

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 3:58 pm

Maniesh Paul is all set to take the bar of enjoyment on an absolute high at the ITA awards. Host Maniesh, always has perfect tricks up his sleeve to engage you and add on to the zeal and enthusiasm of the show. Be it some kind of leg pulling or some streaks of drama, he never runs out on his tactics to regale us. 

_DSC1616

 

_DSC1621

 

_DSC1623

 

His interaction with Sugandha Mishra, Karan Johar and the leading ladies, speaks loud enough about his amazing talent as the perfect host.

_DSC1780

 

_DSC1902

 

_DSC1904

 

_DSC1903


Looks like it is going to be a fun filled evening with Mr Paul, getting us to groove to his hilarious one liners and mischievous jokes. Cannot wait for this star studded and laughter embellished night with Mr Maniesh Paul at the ITA awards on 4th Dec, Sunday, 1PM and 4.30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with