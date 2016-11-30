posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 30th, 2016 at 3:58 pm

Maniesh Paul is all set to take the bar of enjoyment on an absolute high at the ITA awards. Host Maniesh, always has perfect tricks up his sleeve to engage you and add on to the zeal and enthusiasm of the show. Be it some kind of leg pulling or some streaks of drama, he never runs out on his tactics to regale us.

His interaction with Sugandha Mishra, Karan Johar and the leading ladies, speaks loud enough about his amazing talent as the perfect host.



Looks like it is going to be a fun filled evening with Mr Paul, getting us to groove to his hilarious one liners and mischievous jokes. Cannot wait for this star studded and laughter embellished night with Mr Maniesh Paul at the ITA awards on 4th Dec, Sunday, 1PM and 4.30 PM!