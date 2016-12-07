Gaurav's changed Avatar on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 7th, 2016 at 12:30 pm

Gaurav has been the level headed, image conscious housemate on Bigg Boss 10. He has always pointed out to others about their bad and irrational behavior in the house. Several times, he has also been criticized to be image- conscious and labeled to be boring by different panelists. He always responded to the criticism by saying that till the end he will take care of his image as he doesn’t want to send out a wrong message to his fans who, made him what he is.

 

The wild streak in Gaurav gets revealed!

 

IMG_0841

 

IMG_0842

 

IMG_0844

 

The other side of an understanding and patient Gaurav was seen during the captaincy task with Manveer where he continued his game despite Manveer getting injured. Housemates had criticized him for this totally unexpected behavior.

 

Even tonight, we get to witness something similar.

 

Gaurav crosses swords with Lopamudra…

 

IMG_0724

 

Since beginning, Lopamudra never really got along with Gaurav, although, both seem to be making an effort to maintain a healthy bond. Tonight, Lopamudra hides her ‘money- points’ from Priyanka as she is unwilling to share it with her. When Priyanka asks her about it, Gaurav, who has found the bundle hidden in the washroom, brings it and hands over to Priyanka.

 

IMG_0860

 

Naturally, Lopamudra is furious as Gaurav spoils her game. She accuses him of changing the equation for the entire house and other housemates. She says that he should play his own game and not interfere with hers. Gaurav argues that he wouldn’t support Lopamudra as she has a different face in front of him and another one behind his back.

 

Will Gaurav’s action lead to Priyanka becoming the next captain?

 

Bani is upset with him for not supporting her!

 

IMG_0896

 

On the other hand, Bani and Gaurav’s friendship has been on the rocks for a while now. Tonight he speaks to other housemates about Bani’s behavior.  He tells Monalisa that Bani expects him to be supportive however she doesn’t reciprocate with the same kind of support. Surprisingly, he further adds, ‘Na rishtey mein waisa kucch hai!’ He also tells Manveer that, ‘Main bina baat ka fasa hua hu ek situation mein!’

 

IMG_0749

 

Gaurav’s statements have definitely put a question mark on his bonding with Bani.

 

Stay tuned to know what happens next on Bigg Boss 10, every Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and Sat- Sun at 9PM!


﻿

