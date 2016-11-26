Gaurav's behavior upsets Bani on Bigg Boss 10!

Tonight Bani and Gaurav will see another argument as Gaurav asks Bani to be careful about how she presents herself on the show. Naturally, Bani doesn't want to think about all this and just be herself. However, Gaurav insists that she should keep in mind that she's on national television. Bani is at the end of her patience and snaps back. She says that does Gaurav want her to distribute pamphlets that those who don't like her behavior should stop talking to her. Gaurav is stunned by her response and continues to make her understand his point. Bani however, completely loses her cool and says that she cannot think of so many things but she's just going to be the way she is.

 

