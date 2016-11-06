posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 6th, 2016 at 12:39 pm

Yesterday, the Housemates played an interesting game with Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor where the contestants had to dedicate film names as titles to each other. Monalisa dedicated the title of ‘Kaminey’ to Gaurav. The reason being, he speaks loudly with her. Needless to say this has terribly irked Gaurav and we get to see his reaction to the entire episode tonight.

In an argument, Monalisa explains that Gaurav’s volume increases while talking to her. To this he harshly reprimands Monalisa and says that it is ‘Bewakoofi’ to give someone such a title just because of talking loudly. Monalisa, unable to take this snapping from Gaurav, breaks down into tears and emotionally says that she could be the one to get evicted tonight, so it is ok!