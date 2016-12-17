Gaurav gets angry with the housemates on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 17th, 2016 at 2:26 pm

Tonight, Gaurav becomes the Khalnayak of the week. Salman asks him about his behavior around the nominations and also says that he put Bani in a situation. Salman adds that his strategy to be good in front of others worked for him.

 

PIC 96

 

Gaurav tries to justify his behavior but the housemates are in no mind to listen. Nitibha instantly reacts that nominations matter to other housemates and that’s why all of them are passionate about it unlike Gauarv. She adds that Gaurav is planning but refuses to admit it. In a way, that is his plan.

 

PIC 97

 

Gaurav gets irked by this and snaps back at Nitibha.

 

PIC 100

 

Later Bani also accuses him of not having supported her, despite making a promise. Gaurav says that there was no promise from his side.

 

PIC 105

 

While explaining his side to Salman, Gaurav says that how has he benefited in all this. Nitibha says that the biggest benefit is that Gaurav stays safe and not nominated.

 

PIC 102

 

Gaurav finally loses his cool on Manveer and says, ‘Ridiculous!’

 

PIC 106

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened on Weekend ka Vaar tonight!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with