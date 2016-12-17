posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 17th, 2016 at 2:26 pm

Tonight, Gaurav becomes the Khalnayak of the week. Salman asks him about his behavior around the nominations and also says that he put Bani in a situation. Salman adds that his strategy to be good in front of others worked for him.

Gaurav tries to justify his behavior but the housemates are in no mind to listen. Nitibha instantly reacts that nominations matter to other housemates and that’s why all of them are passionate about it unlike Gauarv. She adds that Gaurav is planning but refuses to admit it. In a way, that is his plan.

Gaurav gets irked by this and snaps back at Nitibha.

Later Bani also accuses him of not having supported her, despite making a promise. Gaurav says that there was no promise from his side.

While explaining his side to Salman, Gaurav says that how has he benefited in all this. Nitibha says that the biggest benefit is that Gaurav stays safe and not nominated.

Gaurav finally loses his cool on Manveer and says, ‘Ridiculous!’

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened on Weekend ka Vaar tonight!